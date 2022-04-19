Prada: Strong US sales offset impact of Covid lockdown in China

Prada said its US performance offset problems in Russia and China. (Photo by Pietro S. D’Aprano/Getty Images for Prada)

Designer handbag maker Prada performed above expectations in the first quarter of the year, as US sales offset trade suspensions in Russia.

CEO Patrizio Berteilli also said strong results in the US in the first four months of the year helped to offset the impact of Covid lockdowns in China.

Speaking to Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, Bertelli said the fashion house may consider a dual listing on the Milan stock exchange in the future, alongside its current Hong Kong listing.

For more than two weeks, over half of Prada’s shops in China have been closed, the CEO said, with the market “important” for overall group performance.

In contrast, Russia accounts for just two per cent of group sales.