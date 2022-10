Poundland’s owner sales skyrocket as High Street giant gets boost from rapid expansion

Poundland parent firm Pepco Group has revealed a rise in sales over the past year, boosted by its rapid store expansion programme.

The company said total group revenues grew by 17.4 per cent to £4.25bn over the year to September, compared with the previous year.

The firm’s Poundland business reported a 5 per cent increase in revenues to £1.86bn for the year.