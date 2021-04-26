Poundland owner Pepco shuns London to float in Warsaw

Poundland owner Pepco this morning announced its intention to go public in Poland, in a blow for London’s financial market.

Pepco said it intends to apply for listing and admission to the Warsaw Stock Exchange, and said it had chosen Poland as it is the firm’s largest operating area.

Read more: Poundland sales grow as discount store chain introduces new price points and product lines

The discount retailer, which has more than 3,200 stores across 16 countries, said it had identified 8,000 new store opportunities over the next 20 years.

Pepco chief executive Andy Bond said: “Today’s announcement of our intention to float on the Warsaw Stock Exchange marks an important milestone for the Group.

“We are strongly positioned to deliver significant long-term growth, given our market leading customer proposition in the most attractive sector of retail, the scale of opportunity ahead of us as we expand across the entirety of Europe and the investment in strengthening the infrastructure of the business over recent years.”