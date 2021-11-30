Post-Brexit vote of confidence: Europe’s largest chain of orthodontic clinics opens first branch in London in UK push

Impress, Europe’s largest chains of orthodontic clinics, confirmed this morning it will open a clinic in London tomorrow, which will be part of ambitious plans to expand its operations into the UK.

The company plans to open clinics in Leeds, Liverpool and Leeds in the next few months.

Located at 54 Brushfield Street in Spitalfields, the new London clinic will have four treatment rooms. The Spain-headquartered company also said it has teamed up with two existing London clinics, one in London Archway and one in Eccles, Manchester.

“We are extremely excited to open our clinic in London as part of our expansion plan in the UK,” Bruce Bower, UK Country Manager of Impress, said this morning.

“We already have clinics in Spain, Italy, France, and Portugal, and the new clinic in London will be opened simultaneously with a [partner] in Manchester,” he added.

“Over the next few months, we also plan to open flagship clinics in Leeds, Liverpool, and Birmingham, which are already well under way, as well as partner clinics in many other locations,” Bower said.

Impress, which was founded in Barcelona in 2009, is Europe’s largest chain of ortho clinics. Earlier this year, it raised $50m, which will primarily be used to fund expansion in the UK and other parts of Europe.