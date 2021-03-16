Portugal removed from UK's travel ban 'red list' in boost for summer holiday hopes

Portugal will be removed from the UK’s travel ban list this week, in a boost for summer holiday hopes this year.

The Department for Transport has updated its “red list” of destinations, which bars travellers from those countries entering the UK.

British or Irish nationals are permitted to enter the country, but must quarantine in a government-approved hotel on arrival.

Portugal, including Madeira and the Azores, will be removed from the list from 4am on Friday, 19 March.

This means UK tourists could be able to visit the country for holidays after restrictions lift in May, without having to quarantine on their return.

A handful of other countries – Qatar, Ethiopia, Mauritius, Oman and Somalia- will be added to the list on Friday morning.

The decision to add Qatar to the list could present problems for UK travellers planning to book with Qatar Airways for long-haul flights that include a stopover in Doha.

Emirates Airlines has also been impacted by the previous inclusion of the UAE on the red list.

