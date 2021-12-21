Police release CCTV images in search for missing student Harvey Parker

Police searching for a missing 20-year-old have released new CCTV images as they appeal for further information.

Harvey Parker was last seen leaving Heaven Nightclub in Westminster at around 2.15am on Friday 17 December.

The Met Police said that there was “nothing to indicate any reason for him to go missing.”

Additional CCTV shows Harvey, who is from Lambeth, entering Craven Street and walking south towards the Embankment.

Harvey is described as 5ft 8ins tall and of slight build.

Harvey’s mother Amanda Armstrong, said Harvey is a “lovely, sweet, friendly, music loving young man who is 20 and who is autistic,” the BBC reported.

“He has high functioning autism meaning he doesn’t necessarily read a situation in the same way that others do. This makes him vulnerable in certain situations,” she said.

Police are continuing to look at CCTV as the search for the University of York student continues.

Detective Sergeant Dick Nation, from the Central South Safeguarding Unit, said: “We have not been able to contact Harvey and his family have still heard nothing from him. There is no reason why he should have gone missing and his family and friends are extremely worried by his disappearance.

“To assist the public, we are releasing images of Harvey from the night he went missing. We know he was last seen on CCTV on Craven Street, walking south towards Embankment. This is a terrible ordeal for Harvey’s family and friends and I would urge anyone who saw him or has any information to contact police immediately.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC. Please quote CAD 3134/18DEC21.