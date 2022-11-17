Police cordon off Houndsditch over report of person ‘falling from height’

By:

Police were called to an emergency in the heart of the Square Mile today amid reports a person was “falling from height”.

The incident unfolded at around 2pm in Houndsditch, with police putting up a cordon and urging the public to stay away.

In a tweet sent this afternoon, the force said: “Officers from the City of London Police were called to reports of a person falling from height on Houndsditch. Police arrived on scene at around 2pm.”

“Cordons are currently in place & the public are urged to avoid the area if possible while emergency services remain in attendance.”

This is a developing story – More to follow

Subscribe

Subscribe to the City A.M. newsletter to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Subscribe By signing up to our newsletters you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.