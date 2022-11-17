Police cordon off Houndsditch over report of person ‘falling from height’
Police were called to an emergency in the heart of the Square Mile today amid reports a person was “falling from height”.
The incident unfolded at around 2pm in Houndsditch, with police putting up a cordon and urging the public to stay away.
In a tweet sent this afternoon, the force said: “Officers from the City of London Police were called to reports of a person falling from height on Houndsditch. Police arrived on scene at around 2pm.”
“Cordons are currently in place & the public are urged to avoid the area if possible while emergency services remain in attendance.”
