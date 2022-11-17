Police cordon off Houndsditch over report of person ‘falling from height’

Police were called to an emergency in the heart of the Square Mile today amid reports a person was “falling from height”.

The incident unfolded at around 2pm in Houndsditch, with police putting up a cordon and urging the public to stay away.

In a tweet sent this afternoon, the force said: “Officers from the City of London Police were called to reports of a person falling from height on Houndsditch. Police arrived on scene at around 2pm.”

“Cordons are currently in place & the public are urged to avoid the area if possible while emergency services remain in attendance.”

This is a developing story – More to follow …