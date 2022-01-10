Podcast platform Audioboom hits high note with 125 per cent revenue boost

Nick Candy-backed podcast Audioboom records a revenue boom of 125 per cent, making it the fourth largest publisher in the US.

Whilst podcasts have rocketed in general, Audioboom outpaced the predicted wider industry growth by 108 per cent.

Average global monthly downloads for Q4 increased to 113 million, up 39 per cent from 2020 figures. Global podcast downloads in October 2021 reached a record 115.7 million.

The company has already booked more than $45m of advertising for 2022, strongly positioning it for further growth.

Audioboom hosts and distributes podcasts including No Such Thing As A Fish and Sue Perkins: An Hour Or So With.

Stuart Last, chief exec of Audioboom, commented: “2021 was a phenomenal year for Audioboom. In my second year leading the business we have delivered an incredible set of results, the culmination of our focus on content expansion and platform development. Achieving profitability on both an adjusted EBITDA and net basis is transformative, establishing a self-sustaining business funded for continued growth, and reshaping shareholder value.”

The group benefited and has clearly sustained a rise in podcast listening during lockdown.

This has also been reflected in advertisers’ confidence in the technology.

Joseph Evans, Head of Tech at Enders Analysis, told City A.M.: “Advertisers and agencies have woken up to the potential of podcast advertising, and the money is pouring in. Podcast ad targeting and attribution has historically been pretty primitive, but it’s starting to catch up with other online ads.”

“This means advertisers can spend with more confidence that they’re getting value for money, though it risks introducing privacy concerns, and undermining the model of high-quality, personal host-read ads that listeners actually enjoy listening to”, Evans added.

Shares were up nearly eight per cent to 1520p after a strong morning in the City.