P&O tells Government rehiring staff would lead to “financial collapse”

P&O said it cannot rehire its staff as it would risk “financial collapse.” (Photo/ Twitter)

P&O Ferries can’t rehire those 800 seafarers it sacked earlier this month without risking “financial collapse”, its boss Peter Hebblethwaite said today.

“The circumstances which led P&O Ferries to make the decision in the first place still apply,” Hebblethwaite told transport secretary Grant Shapps in a letter. “Complying with your request would deliberately cause the company’s collapse, resulting in the irretrievable loss of an additional 2,200 jobs.

“I cannot imagine that you would wish to compel an employer to bring about its own downfall.”

The chief executive also rejected Shapps’ request to delay the deadline by which sacked workers should accept their collective £36.5m redundancy offer, saying it almost everyone affected had “taken the steps to accept the settlement offer.”

“These are legally binding agreements, and crew members who have entered them will rightly expect us to comply with their terms.”

Hebblethwaite’s comments came after the secretary strong armed the company into rehiring all the laid off staff.

In a letter sent yesterday, Shapps said ministers were working on a proposal to require those firms operating in UK ports to pay seafarers minimum wage and “ensure that seafarers are protected against these types of actions”, City A.M. reported.

“Through that package, I intend to block the outcome that P&O Ferries has pursued, including paying workers less than the minimum wage,” the secretary said, adding that the package would give “one further opportunity” to give people their old jobs back.