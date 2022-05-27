P&O chief exec asked why ex employees’ belongings haven’t been returned two months after 800 sackings

P&O Ferries In The Port of Dover

Parliament’s transport committee has written to the chief executive of P&O demanding to know why sacked employees’ possessions have not been returned – two months after almost 800 were let go.

Chair of the Westminster panel Huw Merriman MP penned a strongly-worded letter to Peter Hebblethwaite on Friday, asking him why personal belongings of seafarers sacked in March have still not been given back.

He cited Hebblethwaite’s appearance at a BEIS committee panel in March where he assured the items would be given back.

Writing to the firm’s chief executive, Merriman said “we have received reports, including at our oral evidence session about the maritime sector on 25 May, that many of the sacked seafarers are still waiting —more than two months later—for their personal belongings to be returned.”

“I would be grateful if you could inform us what steps P&O Ferries has been taking to ensure that your former employees are reunited with their property, and confirm that the assurances you gave our Committees on this point have been completely fulfilled.”

He asked the chief executive to inform the committee how many were still not in possession of their belongings and when they will be returned.

This comes after the company sacked more than 800 workers without notice in March, leading to outrage from the government, as well as unions.

A P&O Ferries spokesperson told City A.M. that “around 90 per cent of former staff have received belongings.”

Regarding those that have missing items – it does not mean they have not already received a lot of their property, there may just be very specific items missing.”

“We’re working hard to get all the remaining possessions back to people as quickly as possible.”