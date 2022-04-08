P&O cancels all services this weekend despite planned return

P&O cancelled all passenger services for the weekend.(Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Ferry operator P&O cancelled today all passenger services for this weekend, despite saying on Wednesday operations could resume as soon as tomorrow.

“All P&O Ferries passenger services are suspended this weekend,” the company tweeted this morning. “For travel 8/9/10th April please re-book directly with another operator before arriving at the port.

“DFDS will not be able to transfer P&O customers onto their services.”

P&O customers were redirected to competitor DFDS after P&O vessels were suspended as part of the government crackdown against the operator for firing 800 members of staff.

The ferry operator was forced to stop taking in P&O customers as demand increased exponentially in the last few days, as many families are flocking to the Channel to get away for Easter.

“We’re running the ferries as fast as we can, we’ve added on extra sailings this weekend and we’ve increased the passenger capacity as well, so we’re trying to be part of the solution here,” he told the BBC. “We cannot take a full load of our own passengers and then have more passengers from P&O, we simply don’t have the capacity.

“We took the decision that we would be better off to focus on our own passengers, and not disappoint P&O passengers arriving at the port.”