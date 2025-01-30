Pinewood Studios: Home of James Bond reveals expansion plans

Pinewood Studios is the iconic home of the James Bond franchise.

The group behind Pinewood Studios has revealed plans to build more film stages at the iconic home of the James Bond franchise.

Pinewood Group has launched a public consultation into its proposals to expand Pinewood Studios in Buckinghamshire.

In a statement, the group said the plans would involve the expansion and investment would incorporate additional film stages and production facilities alongside the development of a data centre.

Pinewood said: “This mixed-use development project provides a compelling blend of two of the Government’s focus industries as set out in their Modern Industrial Strategy – digital technologies and the creative industries. “

Pinewood Studios boss cites rising costs

Chief executive David Conway said: “We are a dynamic business in a fast-moving industry and we are committed to invest in the ongoing expansion of Pinewood Studios.

“The reduction in global content production, combined with rising construction costs and business rates, triggered a review of our existing planning consent and we believe the revised proposals provide a credible alternative.”

The news comes after City AM reported in November 2024 that the expansion of the Shepperton film studio helped revenue at Pinewood surge to more than £100m during the first half of its financial year.

The group saw its revenue jump to £100.4m in the six months to 30 September, 2024, up from the £68.4m it achieved during the same period in 2023. However, the group’s pre-tax profit fell from £14.3m to £13.3m.

In its first quarter, Pinewood’s turnover totalled £49.3m for the three months to June 30, 2024, up from £35.6m. However, the group’s pre-tax profit fell from £9.8m to £6.7m over the same period.

For its latest full year, Pinewood posted a revenue of £146.4m and an adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) of £86m.

Pinewood announced on 1 October that it planned to close its TV department in 2025.

Pinewood Group includes Pinewood Studios, Shepperton Studios and Pinewood Toronto Studios.

The Albert R. Broccoli 007 Stage at Pinewood was built in 1976 for the Bond movie The Spy Who Loved Me.

In 2007, the new 007 Stage opened and has housed the Greek fishing village for Mamma Mia! as well as sets for the James Bond movie Spectre.