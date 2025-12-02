Physician associates union: BMA pay demands ‘unsustainable’

(Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

The British Medical Association’s “obsession with unsustainable pay demands” is pushing other areas of the health service to the brink, as resident doctors gear up for a third strike this year in the lead up to Christmas.

According to the trade union representing physician associates, a range of more junior medical staff are being effectively forced out of the NHS by BMA campaigning – including physician associates (PAs) and anaesthesia associates (AAs).

The BMA announced on Monday that resident doctors will strike in the week leading up to Christmas – from the 17th to 22nd December.

Stephen Nash, general secretary of United Medical Associate Professionals (UMAPs), said: “Once again, the BMA is prioritising its own interests over patient care and continuing to turn the public against healthcare workers.”

One physician associate told City AM that the strikes will be “devastating” for A&E, at what is already “the hardest time of the year”.

Sara Blenkinsop said that “physician associates, supervised by consultants, will have to work harder than ever to help patients get the care they need”.

“Despite facing a targeted bullying campaign to unreasonably restrict them from doing the role they trained for, physician associates will inevitably continue to step up to ensure patient care is not compromised during the strikes.”

Resident doctors – who used to be known as junior doctors – are striking for the thirteenth time in just under three years.

NHS under extra Christmas pressure

PAs and AAs were introduced as a measure to relieve pressure on the health service, but have been controversial amongst the broader medical profession. In March, the BMA accused the NHS of “gambling with patient safety”.

In a BMA poll of doctors and medical students, 77 per cent of respondents said they did not believe that NHS leaders could make the role safe.

Meanwhile, Wes Streeting described the atmosphere that has opened up between doctors and physician associates as “toxic”.

According to an LBC report back in February, the NHS is experiencing a “deluge” of tribunals being brought forward by PAs in relation to alleged mistreatment by doctors.

As it stands, PAs are prohibited from authorising X-rays or other radiation scans, and they cannot prescribe medicine.