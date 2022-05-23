Photos reveal Johnson drinking at event where he was not fined by the Met

The photos may cast doubt on Boris Johnson’s claims that he was unaware of any rule-breaking in Downing Street throughout times of strict Covid restrictions.

Fresh photos have shown Boris Johnson toasting and drinking with staff members in Downing Street at an event that was investigated by the Metropolitan Police.

The photos, published by ITV, show the Prime Minister drinking with several blurred out people in Downing Street on 13 November 2020 at what is believed to be a leaving event for ex-Number 10 communications director Lee Cain during lockdown.

Read more Zahawi: Johnson did not intervene in Sue Gray partygate report

Several people were fined by police for events on that day, as a part of the Met’s partygate investigation, however Johnson avoided any penalty.

Johnson appears to be making a toast in a photo that shows six bottles of alcohol, crisps and the prime ministerial red box splayed across a table.

There was a complete English lockdown at this time, with people only allowed to leave home to shop for food, to work if you could not work from home, for education, for exercise or for medical appointments.

EXCL: @ITVNews has obtained pictures of Boris Johnson drinking at a No10 party during lockdown in November 2020.



The photos cast fresh doubt on the PM's repeated claims he was unaware of rule-breaking in No10 during the pandemic.



See all images here:https://t.co/sUJiWpxqmm pic.twitter.com/iXopuPIQu7 — Paul Brand (@PaulBrandITV) May 23, 2022

The photos may cast doubt on Johnson’s claims that he was unaware of any rule-breaking in Downing Street throughout times of strict Covid restrictions.

The Prime Minister was asked in December 2021 if there was a party in Downing Street on 13 November, with Johnson replying: “No. But, I’m sure whatever happened the guidance … and the rules were followed at all times.”

Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner said Johnson had lied about not breaking Covid rules and that he had “demeaned his office”.

“While the British public were making huge sacrifices, Boris Johnson was breaking the law,” she said.

“Boris Johnson said repeatedly that he knew nothing about law-breaking – there’s no doubt now, he lied. Boris Johnson made the rules, and then broke them.”