Pets At Home CEO bow-wows out after four years as top dog

Pets at Home has announced that its CEO will step down after eleven years in the business.

Peter Pritchard will step down as CEO and director next summer, with the hunt for his successor already underway.

Shares were down almost three per cent on Wednesday afternoon, following the news.

The company praised Pritchard for overseeing a successful turnaround of the business during his four-year-tenure and increasing its share of the pet care market significantly.

Pritchard said: “It is a privilege to lead such a talented and passionate group of colleagues on this journey and I am incredibly proud of the results we have collectively achieved.

“Having completed everything that I set out to achieve in 2018, next summer is the right time to take well-earned rest and to hand over the reins to a new leader who will continue this journey in becoming the best pet care business in the world.”

The business has also benefited from a shift in consumers’ lifestyles during the pandemic, with many people becoming pet owners.

In an adjacent trading update, the pet care firm said it expected underlying pre-tax profit for the 53 weeks to March 2022 would be at the top end of the current range of expectations.