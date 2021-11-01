Jes Staley out at Barclays: CEO leaves bank after report comes out of Epstein links

Barclays boss Jes Staley will leave the bank with immediate effect. The bank’s board saying it is “disappointed” with the outcome of the City watchdog’s report into his links to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The bank said it was made aware on Friday night of the preliminary conclusions from the FCA’s investigation, but did not go into details.

Staley said he intends to contest the findings and Barclays pointed out that the investigation makes no findings that the now-former Barclays boss saw, or was aware of, any of Epstein’s alleged crimes.

He will be replaced by the bank’s head of global markets, C S Venkatakrishnan, from today.