PETA US becomes Jet2 investor to end promotion of marine parks

PETA has become a shareholder in Jet2 to end the promotion of marine parks. (Photo/PETA)

PETA US has become a Jet2 shareholder to end the firm’s promotion of marine parks, accused of mistreating cetaceans.

Representatives for the animal rights’ organisation will speak tomorrow to Jet2’s annual general meeting, while a group of activists – including two dressed as “chained orcas” – will demonstrate outside 107 Cheapside, in the City’s heart.

“As a shareholder, PETA US will be able to push Jet2’s management to do the responsible thing for shareholders and animals alike and stop profiting from marine mammals’ misery,” said PETA’s vice president Elisa Allen.

The non-governmental organisation said that most of the world’s largest travel companies have stopped selling tickets to marine parks following campaigns by PETA branches and other advocacy groups.

The carrier – which is the third largest airline in the UK – said it was willing to have a “respectful and constructive” dialogue with PETA US activists.

“We are aware of the debate surrounding such venues, and whilst there continues to be high customer demand, we recognise how critical it is that animal welfare standards are adhered to,” said a Jet2 spokesperson.

“It is important to note that we are committed to only working with venues that agree to uphold the highest standards.”