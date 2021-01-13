Persimmon reports 'robust trading' and hails UK's resilient housing market

Persimmon, the UK’s biggest housebuilder, said the country’s property market had remained “resilient” despite the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The FTSE 100 firm reported that trading was “robust” in 2020, although revenue and new home competitions dipped due to the closure of the housing market in the first UK-wide lockdown.

Read more: Persimmon to pay extra dividend on back of ‘robust’ summer performance

New home competitions reached 13,575 last year, down from 15,885 in 2019, and total group revenues fell from £3.65bn to £3.33bn.

Persimmon said it has £1.23bn in cash, up from £844m the previous year, and a current forward sales position of £1.68bn, compared to £1.35bn in 2019.

Demand for new homes was resilient during the second half of the year, with Persimmon’s average weekly sales rate per site jumping 39 per cent higher than the second half of the previous year.

This was supported by the government’s decision to grant homebuyers a stamp duty holiday, the York-based developer said.

Persimmon chief executive Dean Finch said: ““Against the backdrop of the unprecedented challenges of 2020, Persimmon produced a robust performance for the year, as we continued to deliver the new homes the country needs.

“The group’s strong second half completions were supported by its advanced build coming into the year, an agile and effective response to the Covid-19 pandemic and resilient customer demand.”

Read more: Persimmon’s first-half profit slumps before market rebound

He added: “Recent events have served to further demonstrate the continuing near term uncertainties arising from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“However, we believe that the longer term fundamentals of the UK housing market remain resilient and I am confident Persimmon will continue to deliver superior long term value for all of its stakeholders.”