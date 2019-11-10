The People’s Vote new chief executive has resigned less than two weeks into the job pending an investigation into sexual harassment claims.

Ex-Labour election strategist Patrick Heneghan has stepped away from the campaign after a tumultuous two weeks in the job, which included mass staff walkouts, a vote of no confidence and a data privacy row.

He was appointed by Roland Rudd, chairman of PR firm Finsbury and People’s Vote co-founders Open Britain, who simultaneously sacked campaign director James McGrory and communications chief Tom Baldwin.

It was described as a “boardroom coup” by staff.

City A.M. exclusively revealed on Thursday that Heneghan was also the subject of an independent investigation relating to sexual harassment claims.

He has now stepped down from the position until the results of the investigation are made clear.

Three young female staff alleged Heneghan had propositioned them and invited them back to his house to take cocaine just weeks before he was appointed chief executive.

In a statement seen by City A.M., one complainant alleged Heneghan had been “very handsy with female staff members” and that he “touched them in a way that made them feel uncomfortable” after a People’s Vote march in October.

Heneghan denies the claims.

He sent staff an email yesterday, saying he was taking a “leave of absence” pending the investigation.

“Patrick has said that he wants the opportunity to try to clear his name,” it said.

“I know that the last few weeks have been difficult for many people but I hope that we can begin to put these events behind us and proceed as a team.”

Former Conservative party elections official Stuart Hand has been appointed as interim campaign director.

However, People’s Vote staff have made clear they are not happy there was no consultation before the appointment was made.

Forty members of staff walked off the job shortly after Heneghan’s hiring, after they voted no confidence in him and Rudd at a fiery meeting.

A statement from People’s Vote staff said they now feel comfortable re-entering People’s Vote offices, but they are still unhappy with Rudd’s role in the campaign.

They have called for a meeting on Monday between staff, Rudd and all five organisations that run the People’s Vote campaign.

“There is a real danger that the errors of the past fortnight will be compounded unless the board of Open Britain finally grasps the opportunity to open a proper dialogue,” the statement read.

“Above all, Mr Rudd needs to demonstrate he is more than a wealthy man playing politics as a hobby.

“He needs to show…that this campaign is not his personal property.”

Rudd said months ago that he would resign from the People’s Vote campaign, but gave no timetable.

A source close to Rudd said he is still intending to step away from the campaign and that the timing would depend on the results of the general election.