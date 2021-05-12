People in their 30s to get Covid jab from tomorrow in England

NHS England has announced that people in their 30s will be able to book an appointment for a Covid jab from tomorrow, May 12, as the vaccine rollout in the UK continues.

NHS sources are widely reported to have said that they aim to give all adults at least one dose by the end of July.

Those under 40 will be offered the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, as an alternative to the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab which has been linked to extremely rare blood clots.

They will be able to book appointments online, starting from 7am tomorrow while people in their late 30s will receive an invitation to book via a text message.

As of Tuesday, 35.7 million first doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been given in the UK, with a further 18 million second doses, according to government statistics – bringing the total number of vaccinations given to over 54 million.

