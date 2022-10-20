PensionBee managed assets nearly double as consumers lock away savings

Fintech firm PensionBee’s revenue has been unchanged since December last year, despite inflows of customer cash nearly doubling.

The London-listed online pensions provider recorded a revenue of £13m for the nine months ending 30 September 2022, the same figure it reported in December 2021.

But the company has seen a more than 90 per cent increase in its assets under administration, which hit £2.58bn in the period, up from £1.35bn a year prior.

CEO Romi Savova said the uptick in inflows was carried by the “challenging consumer environment”.

“Careful money management is more important than ever,” she added.

Bosses have left their full year revenue forecast in place, with expectations ranging between £17m and £18m.