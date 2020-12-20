Peckhamplex, Rio Dalston and Prince Charles cinemas amongst DCMS grant recipients

Some of London’s best-loved cinemas have received vital funds from the Government’s Cultural Recovery Fund, it emerged today.

Some £16m has been injected into more than 200 independent cinemas across the country.

Peckhamplex, a multi-screen cinema famed for showing the latest blockbusters at knockdown £4.99 prices, received £564,423 from the Government scheme.

The Rio Dalston received £110,296, Kino Bermondsey £108,902 whilst the Castle Cinema in Hackney received £369,911.

Genesis in Mile End and the Catford Mews both received grants, as did the Prince Charles Cinema just off Leicester Square.

Cinemas are among the hundreds of thousands of leisure and hospitality venues that have been battered by lockdown restrictions.

The British Film Institute was charged with distributing the grants, with another round to come as it becomes apparent leisure facilities will be shut for months to come.

Cinema legend Sir Michael Caine said “for so many a local cinema is a place we know, love and have grown up with.

“Let’s go to the pictures,” he said.

Cinemas are currently closed across the capital due to Covid-19 restrictions.