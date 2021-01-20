Pearson sales pick up but pandemic threat lingers

Education group Pearson today reported a return to sales growth in the fourth quarter, but warned the ongoing pandemic could lead to further school closures and exam cancellations.

The FTSE 100 firm posted a four per cent rise in sales for the last three months of the year, driven by strong growth in its online learning business.

Read more: Pearson taps former British diplomat for new consumer push

For 2020 as a whole, group sales dropped 10 per cent — marginally better than market consensus. Pearson said operating profit would be in line with expectations at between £310m and £315m.

Chief executive Andy Bird, who took the reins in October, said it had been an “incredibly challenging year” for the company and warned of continued turbulence.

“Uncertainty remains in the near term as a result of the ongoing pandemic, with further lockdowns, exam cancellations and reduced global mobility,” he said.

“However, I am excited about our future given the shift to online learning and the huge opportunity to help more people develop the skills they need.”

Pearson has seen its share price tumble in recent years as it struggles to shift its reliance away from textbook sales and towards a more digitally-focused model.

These difficulties have been compounded by the Covid-19 pandemic, which has forced the closure of schools and assessment centres and sparked exam cancellations.

Read more: Pearson launches new consumer division in bid to harness Netflix model

Pearson’s global assessment, US courseware and international divisions have been hardest hit by the crisis, though trading improved in the fourth quarter thanks to increased digital purchases.

The company said it was on track to make £50m of cost savings this year, while its balance sheet remained strong with net debt of just £0.5bn and liquidity of roughly £1.9bn.

Analysts at Morgan Stanley said the figures were “encouraging in what could have been a tricky quarter given lockdowns”. Shares were up more than six per cent in morning trading.

Chief executive Bird, a former Disney executive, has promised a shake-up at the education and publishing giant as it looks to develop a more digitally-focused business model.

In November the new boss announced the launch of a new division that will deliver services directly to consumers — a move that mirrors the highly successful models of streaming services such as Netflix.

Read more: Pearson appoints Disney veteran Andy Bird as new chief executive

Pearson has tapped former Warner Bros executive Lynne Frank to head up the new division, while former British diplomat Mike Howells has joined as chief strategy officer.

Pearson did not give guidance for 2021, but said it would give further details of its new consumer-focused strategy at its full-year results in March.

Read more: Learning the hard way: Why do things keep going wrong for Pearson?