PCR test problems: Complaints soar as drop boxes overflow

Covid PCR supplier Randox is to resolve issues with its test sample drop-off boxes as photos emerge of them overflowing and long result wait times are reported.

The move comes as people posted photos online of full drop boxes in Sutton and Hampstead on the weekend.

The swarms of samples are expected to increase as more people consider travelling abroad for last minute overseas holidays.

The Northern Ireland-based company said: “Randox continues to increase the number of drop boxes across the United Kingdom, which already totals over 200, and is increasing the frequency of box collections which are already occurring multiple times per day.”

Labour MP for Exeter Ben Bradshaw criticised the travel guidelines.

In a tweet he said: “these pointless rip-off day two PCR tests for people returning from amber & green list countries most of which have a fraction of our COVID rates are becoming a bad joke.”

Since travel restrictions have eased many double jabbed passengers are making the most of taking one PCR test on return if they arrive from green list countries.

Meanwhile, those returning from amber list countries are required to take at least two covid tests, unless they are fully vaccinated, in which case the green list rules apply.

People have also criticised pre-departure tests not arriving on time, which has caused many to move their flight, along with misleading and high prices.

Which travel editor Rory Boland said, “The system isn’t set up for large numbers of people travelling and now many people are travelling the system is not working properly. The government might now say it is looking into the prices of tests, but it’s very late in the day and these problems were foreseeable.”

A government official said they are working with suppliers to reduce to cost of PCR tests, as they are significantly more than lateral flow tests.