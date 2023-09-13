PayAlly boss: Big Tech crackdown will kill London startups

The founder of Payally founder believes that the UK needs to “loosen its grip” on Big Tech – or it will soon be kicking itself.

Brexit gave London an opportunity which it is yet to seize, says the founder of fintech Payally, an international payments service.

Rafal Andzejevski believes that the UK needs to “loosen its grip” on Big Tech and steer away from copying the EU’s tough rules and regulations in its Digital Markets Act – or it will soon be kicking itself.

“We need to be attracting big tech to London, not discouraging it,” he told City A.M..

“For right or for wrong, we left the EU, and I think we need to take our departure as an opportunity to build a point of difference with other financial capitals in the EU.

“London should resist the temptation to follow the EU’s lead – and, instead, be an open free market where Big Tech and start-ups work hand in hand.”

If the UK opts for an EU-adjacent approach, Andzejevski argues there will be fewer exit routes for founders, less cash to float around the fintech ecosystem, and a shortage of top talent.

Big Tech, as the collective group of giants like Apple, Amazon and Google are known, has faced intense scrutiny recently, heightened by a lingering deal between Microsoft and Activision Blizzard.

The deal is yet to get the green light from Britain’s competition watchdog, even after the EU and the US have given their nod of approval.

Andzejevski said this is a “prime example” of the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) being too harsh.

Based in the City of London, Payally provides international payment services and last year moved nearly £6bn for customers.

Despite Andzejevski’s current qualms, he stands by London’s potential to be the leading financial hub.

“The UK has the best route to grow a business because you have got investor security and you have got a legal framework which is pretty clear.”

But he said: “If acquiring a startup leads to years and years of legal wrangling with the CMA, then Big Tech will just look to other countries and jurisdictions to acquire businesses.”

While some might scoff at the idea of Big Tech working with startups, Andzejevski believes it is “absolutely” realistic.

It should even happen more often, he said, as they have the capital to scale startups through M&A, and propel them to the next stage of growth.

“I think we’ll see dozens of tech start-ups going bust if they don’t consolidate – and the role that big tech could play in preventing that is enormous.”

And he believes London is the best place for this to happen because it attracts some of the world’s best business talent.

“We need to stop seeing Big Tech as the enemy, and embrace the capital and resources they bring to the UK’s most promising fledgling businesses.”

City A.M. approached the government for comment.