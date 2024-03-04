Top fintech CEOs form body to unlock growth and shape policy

The bosses of Monzo, Revolut, Gohenry and Clearscore are among some of the big names to join a body of fintech unicorns promising to “unlock growth in the fintech sector”.

The Unicorn Council for UK Fintech (UCFT), which will be co-chaired by the CEOs of Innovate Finance, Zilch and Clearbank, will act as a single voice to provide the government with policy proposals aimed at safeguarding the UK’s leading global position in fintech.

Also boasting members from Clearscore, Curve and Acquis Exchange, the council’s focus will be on improving perceptions of the fintech sector and boost investment across the board.

Janine Hirt, CEO of Innovate Finance, the industry body which assembled the coalition, said: “In the last few years UK fintech has shown resilience by maintaining its position as a global hub for investment.

“However, to maintain our leadership we need to accelerate our work with industry, government and regulators to ensure the necessary support for growth tech companies.”

Launching alongside the UCFT is the Unicorn Project for Tech, an umbrella forum for unicorns across all sectors.

Dom Hallas, executive director of the Startup Coalition, which established the project, told City A.M. the initiative would focus on “the big questions around talent acquisition, access to capital and access to external markets, as well as improving the regulatory environment” for top start-ups.

Members of the Unicorn Project for Tech are expected to be announced in the next fortnight.