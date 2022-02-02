Paul Hastings joins battle for legal talent with £141,750 salaries for newly qualified lawyers

Paul Hastings has thrown its hat into the battle for legal talent, after raising salaries paid out to newly qualified lawyers in its London offices to £141,750.

The Los Angeles based law firm is set to hike salaries paid out to its newly qualified associates by 7 per cent, from £133,000 to £141,750, according to Legal Cheek.

Paul Hastings salary hikes put the West Coast firm ahead of its New Yorker rivals, Cleary Gottleib, which pays its newly qualified lawyers £140,000.

However, Paul Hastings £141,750 salaries leave it lagging behind Boston based rivals, Goodwin Procter, which last week upped its salaries to unprecedented heights of £161,500.

The salary hikes come as Paul Hastings faces criticism for carrying out lobbying activities on the part of Israeli spyware firm NSO Group.

The salary hikes come after Milbank sparked a fresh bidding war in January after upping salaries paid out to newly qualified associates to $215,000 (~£160,000).