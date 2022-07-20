Patients expect more home deliveries for healthcare post-pandemic

(Photo by Cate Gillon/Getty Images)

Patients in the UK now expect more home deliveries for prescriptions and tests, after the pandemic prompted a spike in demand for healthcare logistics companies.

Same-day delivery business CitySprint, which makes deliveries for the NHS, found nearly half of healthcare decision makers said that expectations for service delivery have increased as a result of the pandemic, in a survey published today.

“The pandemic has changed the way the healthcare logistics sector will operate forever,” director Charlie Mundy said. “This moment offers a once in a generation opportunity to modernise and develop to create more efficient ways of working. We need to put these learnings into action and ensure we invest in the right solutions to build a resilient logistics and supply chain system within the NHS.”

London-listed home-testing company MyHeathChecked has more than doubled its revenue in the first half of this year, in comparison with the same period in 2021, as demand rises.

The business, which delivered Covid-19 lateral flow tests straight to customers’ door during lockdown measures, has since partnered with Amazon to sell DNA testing kits on the e-commerce platform.

MyHealthChecked has seen a spike in demand for its Covid-19 lateral flow tests in recent weeks, as cases in the UK rise again.

And although the global recovery from the coronavirus is well underway, despite the emergence of new variants, CEO Penny McCormick today urged that home testing services “are here to stay.”