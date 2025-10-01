Paternoster Chop House & Tavern on why they should win big at this month’s Toast the City awards

General Manager Ewa Sosnowska tells us why Paternoster Chop House & Tavern should win a coveted Toast the City award at our ceremony celebrating the best of the Square Mile later this month.

Why does Paternoster Chop House & Tavern deserve to win a coveted Slice of Toast at the inaugural Toast the City Awards?

We demonstrate exceptional passion for both product and service. Located in the City, we pride ourselves on creating a local and casual atmosphere for business events as well as relaxed family and friends’ gatherings. With our new menu launch, we can proudly say that our offering is unique and provides guests with an authentic experience through atmosphere, drinks, and food.

Tell me a bit about you

Here at Paternoster Chop House & Tavern we have a very small and close-knit team. All of us have been working in hospitality for a very long time, therefore we understand the business and most importantly we have passion for it. What sets us apart, and doesn’t happen too often in this industry, is that we genuinely enjoy working with each other and have plenty of fun while doing it.

Tell us something we didn’t know about the Paternoster Chop House & Tavern

We concentrate on British produce whilst reintroducing traditional old-school tavern and chophouse-style recipes back to the City where this dining concept was originally born. We’re not just serving food, we’re preserving and reviving the authentic flavours that once defined City dining, creating a genuine connection to London’s rich gastronomic history.

What’s your favourite thing about the Square Mile?

It’s the remarkable blend of history within the old buildings like St. Paul’s Cathedral and the ancient churches, alongside cutting-edge modern landmarks and contemporary architecture. The cultural scene of the City is incredibly diverse and welcoming for everyone, from business professionals to tourists and locals. You can walk from a medieval street into a gleaming modern square within minutes.

What’s your fondest memory of the Square Mile?

My best memory will always be the time I spent at the first restaurant I ever worked in — a small privately-owned establishment just off St. Paul’s Cathedral. As a young person who had just emigrated from Poland, I was captivated by the City’s energy and the fascinating juxtaposition of new buildings against historic sites. I used every break and journey to and from work to soak up the City’s unique atmosphere.

What’s your secret Square Mile hotspot?

Samuel Pepys Pub, located on Paul’s Walk, Stew Lane. It’s a genuinely local and cosy pub with a fantastic balcony hanging over the river, making you feel like you’re on a cruise while enjoying spectacular Thames views. It perfectly captures that traditional London pub atmosphere while offering something truly special with its riverside location.

What’s your favourite thing to have on toast?

Beer.

The Toast the City awards takes place in the Square Mile on 22 October