Patel’s Policing Bill rejected by peers, in ‘disappointing’ move for No 10

A demonstrator holds a placard during a “Kill the Bill” protest in London, Britain, May 1, 2021. (REUTERS/Peter Nicholls)

Priti Patel’s controversial Policing Bill has been rejected by peers, in what No 10 has called a “disappointing” move.

The prime minister’s spokesperson said that Downing Street will reflect on the decision.

“It is disappointing the Lords did not back the public order measures that will ensure the everyday lives of the overwhelming majority are not disrupted by a selfish minority of protesters whose actions endanger lives and cost the public millions of pounds,” the spokesperson added.

Read more London confidence in Met Police plummets amid series of controversies

The Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill, which has sparked a number of protests across the UK since it was first proposed in 2020, was gutted by peers on Monday night.

Some 238 peers voted for the Labour-led amendment to remove clause 57 from the Bill, which would have restricted protests that cause ‘serious disruption’, with only 171 members voting against.

It has been a long day in the Lords and not over yet. Boris Johnson's Conservative govt has so far lost all votes on its obnoxious Policing Bill. Still more votes to come. Govt is criminalizing protests. We say no. People please rally to save your liberties and rights. — Prem Sikka (@premnsikka) January 17, 2022

Those in the chamber turned down a law which would grant police new powers to stop and search anyone at a protest “without suspicion” for items used to prevent a person from being moved, known as “locking on”.

Peers also rejected the law that would prevent noisy protests, which justice secretary Dominic Raab said the government would bring back to vote.

Patel accused Labour of blocking measures to stop protest groups such as Insulate Britain and Extinction Rebellion from “bringing our country to a standstill”.

House of Lords voted to make #Misogyny a crime. Govt was against that. They voted to make sure right to protest is protected. Govt wanted to ban protests that were ‘noisy.’ Suffragettes would have been banned under this #PolicingBill . https://t.co/oZCngCwleD — Selvaseelan Selvarajah (@DrSelvarajah) January 18, 2022

“Once again Labour’s actions are proving they are not on the side of the law-abiding majority – instead choosing to defend vandals and thugs,” the home secretary said.

Though shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper said it was “striking” how many Conservative peers did not support the government’s approach.