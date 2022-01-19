Breaking News
Primark to cut 400 jobs across the UK

Palihapitiya-backed Spac agrees merger amid Uyghur backlash

By:

Zurich and Farmers to buy MetLife property and casualty for $3.9bn

A SPAC backed by billionaire Chamath Palihapitiya has agreed to merge with a kidney healthcare firm after the controversial tech investor sparked backlash this week over comments on China’s Muslim Uyghur population. 

The merger of Palihapitiya’s Social Capital Suvretta III Spac with ProKidney, a company which provides treatment for chronic kidney disease, values the combined firms at $2.64bn.

ProKidney will receive $825 million, including a private-public equity investment of $575 million and $125m from Palihapitiya’s Spac.

The therapeutics firm was founded by a group of investors led by Pablo Legorreta, the founder and chief executive officer of Royalty Pharma Plc, and will use the funding injection to develop a first-of-its-kind, patented cell therapy to treat chronic kidney disease. 

Embed from Getty Images

The merger comes after prolific-Spac backer Palihapitiya sparked widespread anger after saying on his podcast this week “nobody cares what’s happening with the Uyghurs” in China.

He said: “Every time I say that I care about the Uyghurs, I’m really just lying.” 

The World Uyghur Congress, an advocacy group, said it was “appalled” by the tech investor’s comments.

Zumretay Arkin, a spokeseperson for the group said on Twitter: “It’s absolutely sickening and despicable that someone with a great reach would say he doesn’t care about an ongoing GENOCIDE.” 

The comments also led to political backlash in the US. Republican senator Mitt Romney said: “The “arrogant dismissal of China’s genocide of the Uyghurs and other minorities by the billionaire venture capitalist who founded the ironically named ‘Social Capital’ fund is repulsive, immoral, and disgusting”.

Subscribe

Subscribe to the City A.M. newsletter to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Subscribe By signing up to our newsletters you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.