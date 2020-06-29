Gunmen have attacked the Pakistan Stock Exchange building in the city of Karachi, police said today, with four assailants reportedly killed.

The attackers used grenades and guns in their assault, according to local media.

Read more: Gloomy start for Asian markets amid second wave fears

Pakistan’s stock exchange in Karachi is in a high security zone and also hosts many private banks’ head offices.

“Four attackers have been killed, they had come in a silver Corolla car,” Karachi police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon told Reuters.

Faisal Edhi, the chief of the country’s main rescue ambulance service, also told Al Jazeera that security forces have killed four attackers so far.

“Two were killed at the gate, and two of them went inside in an injured state and were then killed there,” Edhi told reporters close to the site of the attack in Karachi’s main business district.

Another two people were also killed, Pakistan’s military forces told Reuters.

The gunmen initially threw a grenade before opening fire on a security post outside the building. The four were killed in retaliatory fire from security forces posted there.

“There was an attack on the PSX compound earlier today,” the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) said on Twitter.

There was an attack on the PSX compound earlier today. The situation is still unfolding and management, with the help of security forces, is managing the security and controlling the situation.



(1/2)#PSX — PSX (@pakstockexgltd) June 29, 2020

“The situation is still unfolding and management, with the help of security forces, is managing the security and controlling the situation.”

“We will issue a more detailed statement in due course once the situation is under control and more details are known,” PSX added in another post. “For now firing has stopped and reinforcement are in place.”

There was no immediate claim of responsibility. Pakistan has long been plagued by Islamist militant violence but attacks have become less frequent in recent years.

Read more: China has miscalculated — India will be the big winner of this new world order

Sindh province governor Imran Ismail used Twitter to issue a statement against the assault.

“Strongly condemn the attack on PSX aimed at tarnishing our relentless war on terror,” Ismail posted. “Have instructed the IG & security agencies to ensure that the perpetrators are caught alive & their handlers are accorded exemplary punishments. We shall protect Sindh at all costs.”

Strongly condemn the attack on PSX aimed at tarnishing our relentless war on terror. Have instructed the IG & security agencies to ensure that the perpetrators are caught alive & their handlers are accorded exemplary punishments. We shall protect Sindh at all costs. — Imran Ismail (@ImranIsmailPTI) June 29, 2020

More to follow.