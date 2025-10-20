Padel Travel X and Oliver Wyman win at Evelyn Partners Padel Cup

Padel Travel X won the inaugural Evelyn Partners Padel Cup

A stellar line-up of City firms including EY, PwC and Clifford Chance, sporting royalty Michael Vaughan and Anthony Watson, and pro players turned out for the inaugural Evelyn Partners Padel Cup last week.

Specialist tourism company Padel Travel X scooped the top prize, beating EY in the final of a keenly contested 16-team tournament at high-end Canary Wharf venue Padium, while management consultants Oliver Wyman pipped City AM’s scratch team to the second-tier plate.

Other teams testing their mettle in the fast-growing racquet sport were tournament title partners Evelyn Partners, insurance giant Howden, lawyers Macfarlanes and Addleshaw Goddard, financial advisors Highstead Partners and Weatherbys Private Bank.

Sporting representation came from Prem Rugby side Saracens, charity Laureus – represented on the court by former England rugby international Watson and GB hockey star Sophie Bray and off it by ex-England cricket captain Vaughan – and event organisers TTB Sport.

Rounding off the day was an exhibition by British padel pros Rafa Vega, Aimee Gibson, Frankie Langan and Victoria Nicholas, who were also on hand to give budding players coaching clinics.

“We were so thrilled by the success of the first Evelyn Partners Padel Cup, with such wonderful feedback,” said Charlie Grave, Head of Padel at TTB Sport.

“The event was made by the energy and enthusiasm that all the players and teams brought. It was so uplifting too to see a truly mixed sporting event thrive like this in the business environment. We cannot wait for next year.”

The first edition of an event which is set to become an annual City fixture raised funds for Laureus Sport for Good and Street League.

“We love the power padel has in convening professionals as a modern alternative to networking,” said Rachael Smith, Head of Growth at Evelyn Partners.

“The Evelyn Partners Padel Cup this year showed that bringing top firms together to meet over coffee, the court or a cocktail can happen right in the heart of the City.”

EY finished runners-up in the Evelyn Partners Padel Cup

Evelyn Partners Padel Cup 2025 final standings

1. Padel Travel X

2. EY

3. Laureus

Read more Why Evelyn Partners backed the City’s newest padel tournament

4. Pragnell

5. Evelyn Partners

6. Howden

7. PWC

8. Highstead Partners

9. Oliver Wyman

10. City AM

11. TTB Sport

12. Weatherbys

13. Saracens

14. Macfarlanes

15. Addleshaw Goddard

16. Clifford Chance