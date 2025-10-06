Why Evelyn Partners backed the City’s newest padel tournament

The inaugural Evelyn Partners Padel Cup takes place in Canary Wharf on 16 October

Next week some of the City’s biggest companies will put professional pride on the line in the name of competition – and charity – at the inaugural Evelyn Partners Padel Cup.

The invitation-only tournament will see 16 mixed teams from top Square Mile firms descend on high-end Canary Wharf club Padium on 16 October for a day of racquet sports and networking.

Here, Evelyn Partners CEO Paul Geddes explains why the wealth manager signed up as founding partner of an event which is also supported by City AM and will raise funds for the Laureus Sport for Good Foundation.

City AM: Why did Evelyn Partners decide to support the Evelyn Partners Padel Cup from the outset?

Paul Geddes: With padel being the fastest growing sport in the UK, we felt it was absolutely the right place for us to invest in something that really embodies our brand promise to provide our clients with the inspiration and expertise to embrace what’s next. We are always keen to do things differently so are delighted to bring the inaugural Evelyn Partners Padel Cup to the City. It provides us with a great opportunity to connect, collaborate and, of course, a bit of healthy rivalry between the teams.

CAM: It’s not the first time the company has got involved with padel, so what is the appeal of the sport and its audience?

PG: Padel has exploded in popularity because it’s easy to pick up and hugely social – you don’t need years of practice to have a good game and it’s a great way to keep fit too. The audience is very similar to our own: dynamic professionals who are driven by a challenge, like to try new things and connect with like-minded people. We are also delighted to support a sport that is accessible to all ages, abilities and both women and men with the ability to play in mixed teams.

CAM: Are you personally a padel convert and is there a padel scene within the company?

PG: I have to admit, I don’t play yet – but I have many friends who do, so it’s only a matter of time. We’ve created a great padel community within the business and our colleagues are using padel as a way to connect and get active with their own network. In fact, the interest internally was so strong, we had to run trials for our Evelyn Partners team!

CAM: I gather the tournament is fully subscribed – how encouraging is that for its long-term future?

PG: It’s hugely encouraging. The speed at which teams have jumped at the opportunity to take part confirms there’s a real appetite for something new and different in the City’s sporting calendar. Our hope is that this becomes an annual highlight – one that firms look forward to as much as other sporting events in the calendar, given it provides not just a networking opportunity but also one where they can compete themselves too.

Paul Geddes is CEO of Evelyn Partners

CAM: Aside from exercise/fun, what other opportunities do you feel the event will provide for businesses who take part?

PG: With such a vast network of clients and contacts in the city, not only does it provide us with a great opportunity to connect with them, we believe these shared experiences build stronger connections than any formal networking session. Relationships with these likeminded firms will allow us to understand our audience and clients more, and therefore enable us to better service their needs. However, we all know how excited people get when it comes to an inter-company tournament so we’re looking forward to a bit of fierce, but friendly competition of course.

CAM: The tournament will also support Laureus and Street League – what do you hope it can achieve for them?

PG: Both charities use sport as a catalyst for social mobility and inclusion, which is a mission we’re proud to back. We hope the tournament raises not just funds but also awareness, so that more young people have better access to sporting initiatives and employment opportunities that provide the sense of belonging, teamwork and confidence that we are fortunate enough to share through partnerships and events like the Evelyn Partners Padel Cup.

