Trials of Oxford University and Astrazeneca’s [LON:AZN] coronavirus vaccine will continue despite the death of a participant in Brazil.

A spokesperson for the university said that a review of the death had not revealed any safety concerns.

“Following careful assessment of this case in Brazil, there have been no concerns about safety of the clinical trial and the independent review in addition to the Brazilian regulator have recommended that the trial should continue,” they said.

Brazil’s health authority Anvisa revealed the death earlier today, but did not provide any further details. The death may not be related to the trial.

Shares in Astrazeneca, which has been licensed to produce the new treatment, flipped into the negative today, falling 1.8 per cent.

In September trials of the vaccine were paused after a participant contracted worrying side effects.

A few days later it was agreed that it was safe to restart the trials after a review of the case.

The patient who suffered the adverse effects during the study had reportedly been suffering neurological symptoms associated with a rare spinal inflammatory disorder called transverse myelitis.

The Astrazeneca vaccine candidate is seen as leading the race among other possible Covid-19 vaccines and could be the first approved in Europe.

Earlier this month it was reported that scientists were hoping for a rollout of the treatment inside three months.