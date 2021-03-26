Oxford Instruments accelerates growth as Asia success strengthens profits

High-tech manufacturer Oxford Instruments today said it expected its adjusted profit for the financial year to reach a height of £57m.

The firm, which provides high technology products to industrial companies and scientific research communities, said it maintained strong progress in the second half of the year.

Oxford Instruments enjoyed success across Asia, benefitting from a strong performance in China.

Revenue is expected to be marginally ahead of last year, including a small adverse impact from currency effects.

The company was the first technology business to be spun out from Oxford University and is now listed on the FTSE 250 index.

Its portfolio includes a range of technologies in areas such as X-ray, optical images and atomic force microscopy.

Oxford Instruments will release results for the year ended 31 March 2021 on 8 June.

