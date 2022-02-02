Owner of Christian Dior perfume to move from Oxford St to Kensington

The perfume giant behind brands including Christian Dior and Givenchy is to shut shop at its flagship Oxford St and head to a new site in Kensington.

The Lancer Square development in W8 is set to welcome LVMH Perfumes & Cosmetics, which produces Dior, Givenchy and Guerlain fragrances.

The perfume retailer is under offer on up to 30,000 sq ft at the recently finished development, according to real estate website EG.

The development is built on the site of the former Kensington Palace kitchen gardens.