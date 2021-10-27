Over 80,000 12 to 15-year-olds book Covid-19 vaccinations in teen rollout

More than 80,000 12 to 15-year-olds have booked a Covid-19 vaccination, as cases among secondary school age children remain high.

Around 2.5m letters will be sent out to parents this week, which will invite them to book a jab for their child.

Covid-19 vaccines were made available to the age bracket in late September, but the jabs have only recently begun to be distributed outside of schools.

Health secretary Sajid Javid said: “Our historic vaccine rollout continues to go from strength to strength, and more than 80,000 young people aged 12 to 15 have now booked in to receive their jab.

“The vaccines are available to young people through a tried and tested school immunisation programme and parents or guardians can book a jab at local vaccination sites, making it easier and more convenient for everyone to secure this important protection ahead of the winter months.”

The health secretary urged that the vaccines are safe and “help keep children in the classroom so they can learn and spend time with their friends”.