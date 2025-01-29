Over 100 Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland branches to close

Lloyds Banking Group is to close more than 100 branches. Credit – Getty Images.

More than 100 Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland high street branches are to close, it has been announced.

Lloyds Banking Group has confirmed it will shut 136 more high street branches as it accelerates plans to cut costs and digitise.

It will close 61 Lloyds, 61 Halifax and 14 Bank of Scotland branches between May this year and March 2026.

The closure plan comes weeks after Lloyds Banking Group shook up its branch business to allow customers to use stores across any of its brands for in-person banking.

Lloyds blamed the decision to shut the branches on customers shifting away from in person services to using mobile options.

It said that all workers at the affected branches will be offered jobs elsewhere in the company.

A spokeswoman for the business said: “Over 20 million customers are using our apps for on-demand access to their money and customers have more choice and flexibility than ever for their day-to-day banking.

“Alongside our apps, customers can also use telephone banking, visit a community banker or use any Halifax, Lloyds or Bank of Scotland branch, giving access to many more branches.

“Customers can also do their everyday banking at over 11,000 branches of the Post Office or in a Banking Hub.”

Earlier this week, City AM reported on the group’s £200m plans to transform the headquarters of Scottish Widows to become the giant’s main base in Scotland.

The Port Hamilton building on Morrison Street, Edinburgh, is to be designed in partnership with Drum Property Group. The group employs around 10,000 people in the Scottish capital.

Located in the city’s financial district, the building has been the head office of Scottish Widows for almost 30 years.

After the work is completed, which is expected to be in 2027, the property will remain the brand’s head office for its pensions and investments business.