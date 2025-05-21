Outernet CEO: Art more than data has powered our success

(Photo by Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images)

Tech and data are exciting for the world of art, but they mean nothing without the human touch, writes Outernet CEO Philip O’Ferrall

Running Outernet is an art not a science

Last time I wrote for City AM I said that creatives should not be frightened of AI. It’s so important we don’t make the mistake of fearing a new technology that we end up becoming blind to all the benefits it can provide. That danger is still very much there so my position hasn’t changed.

But of course, AI isn’t all knowing – as much as the hype around it might lead you to think that. We live in a world where content and information – whether that be music, art, fashion, food or travel – has reached a level that almost seems impossible to navigate. What should we listen to, where should we go and what restaurant should we try next?

So, in a landscape where digital media has provided us with so much choice it’s a beautiful irony that this is exactly where the human touch becomes more important than ever. The sheer amount of “stuff” demands a trusted guide, and that guide is inevitably a person. In the distant past that might have been an older sibling pointing you in the direction of the best new albums, movies or TV shows. Now it could be a person who has a deep interest in a particular subject and has built a powerful and trusted Instagram account. Yes the platform is online but driving it is a flesh and blood human being with all the passion that goes with that.

I come from the TV world and now run Outernet, an immersive entertainment and media district with the most advanced screen technology in the world. We schedule our content – from art to adverts – in the way you would a TV channel. It’s carefully curated to serve our audiences best. And the way we curate it is to have an expert team working out what goes where and when.

This in my view is an art not a science. We use data of course and we have some of the most sophisticated systems available to make sure we understand our audience. But we must have the years of experience that come with doing a job like this – and that can only come from a person.

Talent knows no borders

Government policies on immigration are upsetting and angering many people and are a clear reaction to gains by Reform. Kneejerk politics is always an ugly thing to see.

One of the issues here is that talent knows no borders. The UK has always sought out the smartest and the best across the globe from medicine to media and everything in between. Pulling up the metaphorical drawbridge in a panic isn’t the way forward. We need a sensible immigration plan of course but I don’t think this is it. Whatever you make of Trump, I’m glad to see at least that we have a trade deal with the US.

More broadly, using the best talent from around the world and combining that with home grown excellence is the right route. We must be able to continue to do that. It makes both commercial and in fact moral sense. These two things can coexist and is how we run our business and will continue to do so.

Bringing Outernet pizzazz to the British Museum

In London the old and the new sit side by side. If you walk through the City one minute you are surrounded by shiny skyscrapers and the next you are on a cobbled Roman street. That’s what gives the capital its energy. At Outernet we are the new. But we recently announced a partnership with the British Museum. We are displaying an exhibition of centuries old Japanese art on our giant screens whilst the museum hosts the work in their building. It’s a great example of the newly minted and the well established coming together to create something special.

Quote of the week:

“The mind is everything. What you think, you become.” Buddha

A recommendation

The new Yungblud album Idols is out in June and having had a preview it’s epic, individual and ambitious. He’s an artist in the truest sense of the word, he loves his fans and he’s not afraid to take risks and move his sound forward. He’s also created his own festival Bludfest making sure ticket prices are kept at a level that young people can afford. Listen to the album and go to the show!

Philip O’Ferrall is the CEO of Outernet