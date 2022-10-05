Our global aviation safety is being put at risk by kowtowing to China’s influence and excluding Taiwan from global bodies

Aviation safety transcends national borders, and the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) is crucial to making sure countries work together to uphold safety and security standards. But so far Taiwan has been excluded from this global organisation, despite being an indispensable part of the global aviation network as a result of China’s influence. This jeopardises international aviation safety and hinders the opportunities for other countries to learn from our experiences. This week, as the member states are meeting at the ICAO assembly in Montreal, we’re calling on them to invite Taiwan to join.

The Taipei Flight Information Region, managed by Taiwan, oversees 18 international aviation routes, four domestic routes and 17 airports providing civil air services. This includes Taiwan’s largest airport Taoyuan International Airport, which has been ranked as one of the top five busiest airports in the world. And yet, this airspace is managed outside of ICAO.

In spite of this exclusion, Taiwan has managed to offer a comprehensive range of information services and streamlined air routes passing through the airspace.

But it is increasingly important we are able to obtain timely information through the international aviation body in order to avert future risk, and continue to ensure the safety and efficiency of all aircraft and passengers arriving, departing and flying through the region.

We only need to look as far as China’s recent irresponsible actions, flying repeatedly into Taiwanese airspace, to see how our efforts are being hampered by our exclusion from this international body. It’s not just a risk to the Taipei Flight Information Region, but neighbouring ones as well.

In August, China unilaterally conducted military exercises around Taiwan and the civil aviation authority had to hastily plan for and guide all aircrafts transiting through the airspace region without being able to communicate with those nearby. They were also unable to access necessary information in a timely manner. This time, an international aviation crisis was fortunately averted, but the international airline industry still incurred unnecessary costs – a situation which could have been avoided.

To help safeguard global aviation, Taiwan can also share its professional experiences with other countries. Even with a lack of access to ICAO information, the Taiwan CAA has established relevant drone management mechanisms to maintain aviation safety, while also helping spur the development of drone-related industries. This could prove invaluable to other countries.

A dedicated chapter on drones in Taiwan’s Civil Aviation Act came into force in 2020, alongside a web-based application system called the Drone Operations Management Information System. We also have world leading drone defence systems at various airports.

The Assembly in Montreal is the aviation organisation’s biggest event since the pandemic began, aiming to promote the post-pandemic recovery of civil aviation. What could be a more important time to expand the breadth of the body?

The motto of the ICAO is “reconnecting the world”, to do this – and truly help build a seamless global network for aviation safety – Taiwan should be welcomed into the fold.