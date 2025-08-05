Ouch! Starmer and Reeves now less popular than Donald Trump

Trump’s approval ratings have in the UK traditionally been lower than most British politicians

Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves are now less popular than Donald Trump in the eyes of British voters.

According to the latest City AM/Freshwater survey, Donald Trump and his on-off acolyte Elon Musk are ferociously unpopular with the average UK citizen. More than 57 per cent of respondents told pollsters they had an unfavourable view of the divisive pair, compared to just 26 per cent who said they liked Trump, while just a fifth voiced support for Musk.

But the level of animus reserved for the two men at the top of US politics and industry was eclipsed only by the pair at the helm of British policymaking, whose approval ratings continue to languish at near record lows.

Approval for the UK’s first Labour Chancellor in over a decade has plummeted since her maiden tax raising Budget last autumn. Some political commentators predicted it might receive a sympathy boost after she became emotional in the House of Commons, but it continues to hover around -36.

Her unpopularity with the voters is surpassed marginally by Prime Minister Keir Starmer whose approval rating – minus 37 – remains the lowest of all UK figures tested by Freshwater Strategy.

The pair’s floundering popularity with British voters will be compounded by the warm response they gave Nigel Farage, and his insurgent party, Reform UK.

The party – formed out of the ashes of Farage’s Brexit Party – was the most popular of all the UK’s main ‘political figures’ and organisations. Its net approval rating of plus three points made it the only party of which UK voters had a favourable view.

Brits’ view of Trump rose nine points over the past month, the poll said, while Musk’s fell by two points with voters perhaps perturbed by some of the highly controversial tech entrepreneur’s more extreme rhetoric.

Farmers were respondents’ most popular ‘notable figure’, closely followed by King Charles and Jeremy Clarkson.