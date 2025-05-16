Org Group acquires UK tech recruitment firm in global expansion

Multinational professional services firm Org Group has acquired Manchester-based technology recruitment firm Venturi, in a strategic move that expands its presence in Germany and the US, and strengthen its capabilities in digital talent acquisition.

The acquisition bolsters the group’s growing portfolio, adding Venturi’s tech expertise to a business that already includes global talent from Morgan McKinley, business process outsourcing provider Abtran, and advisory and technology arm Org Advisory.

Org Group, which employs over 3,000 people globally, said the deal will deepen its ability to serve clients facing rapid digital transformation and evolving workforce demands.

Seb O’Connell, chief executive officer of Org Group, said: “This strategic combination of our companies will add further value and scale to our offering and capabilities.”

“Through our investment in Venturi, we are expanding our market presence and opening new avenues for our clients to the essential human capital they rely upon to thrive and succeed in competitive industries around the world.”

It will also reinforce the group’s focus on organisational design and tech-driven change, particularly across fin-tech, e-commerce, and tech consulting sectors.

Brad Lamb, managing director of Venturi, added: “As we join forces with Org Group, we are entering a new chapter of growth and innovation.”

“Together, we are uniquely positioned to unlock new opportunities for talented people and industry-leading clients, creating market impact and value in key technology growth sectors.”

The acquisition comes amid growing global competition for tech talent, as firms ramp up investment in digital capabilities, AI and automation.