Orca’s $967k donation to support youth crypto education program

Solana-based DEX Orca has partnered with Aflatoun International – an Amsterdam-based NGO specialising in life skills and financial education around the world – to develop a crypto and DeFi education curriculum for youth around the globe.

As part of the initiative, Orca is donating 75% of the mint revenue – equivalent to $967k – from its Orcanauts NFT launch.

With the goal of reaching at least 25,000 children, Orca’s support will be used to build out Aflatoun’s pilot education program including curriculum development, educator and facilitator training, and program rollout.

During the pilot phase, Alfatoun will conduct research to determine which communities will most benefit from the educational program.

The program has a proven track record in financial education, working throughout the globe, and focusing on communities in greatest need. The new curriculum aims to introduce cryptocurrency and blockchain to young adults, where there is a need to develop a curriculum to learn about digital finance and cryptocurrency.

“We’re honoured to support Aflatoun’s mission to build out crypto and DeFi education opportunities for today’s youth,” said Grace Kwan, CEO of Orca.

“This partnership is aligned with the Orca team’s passion for promoting financial literacy.”

Roeland Monasch, CEO of Aflatoun International, said creating knowledge and providing education were vital elements of helping future generations in the crypto space.

“Empowering youth with the tools and resources to better their financial knowledge and adapt to emerging technologies is essential for the future,” he said.

“The Orca team’s support is highly valuable in helping us provide strong and interactive educational content.”

In addition to Orca’s support of crypto and DeFi education, a portion of all trading fees are donated to ocean conservation and climate change via the Orca Impact Fund.

CRYPTO GLOSSARY…

DEX – Decentralised exchange.

NFT – Non-fungible token.