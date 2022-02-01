Openreach chief pulls out of Ofcom chair race

Chairman of Openreach, BT Group’s broadband infrastructure arm, has pulled out of the race to lead Ofcom according to Whitehall sources.

As first reported by Mark Kleinman, Mike McTighe is no longer in the running for the media regulator position.

The process has been marred with controversy in recent months following speculation that it was “rigged” in favour of former Daily Mail editor Paul Dacre.

His withdrawal comes days after Lord Grade, the former BBC and ITV chairman, was reported to be applying for the position.

Maggie Carver has been Ofcom’s interim chair for more than a year, and just last week, Julian Knight, the MP who chairs the Commons culture select committee, called the process a “shambles”.