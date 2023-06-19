Online ad spend at favoured platform Google to hit £653bn by 2026

Google is the most popular search engine among advertisers and generates the highest revenues out of all major internet companies, a study on global digital marketing has found.

According to the research, conducted by linkdaddyseo.com, Google held a majority 58 per cent share in the search advertising market in 2022, beating major competitors such as Amazon, Bing, and Yahoo by a mile, due to its “massive user base and effective internal advertising network”.

Source: linkdaddyseo.com

Digital advertising spending globally is valued at $626.86bn (£490.10 bn) in 2023 and is forecasted to hit $835.82bn (£653.48bn) by 2026, an increase of 47.28 per cent. Last year, the internet accounted for over 60 per cent of total media ad spend.

The tech giant also outperformed rivals in achieving the highest digital advertising revenues of $244.02bn in 2022 – and it could grow to $356.71bn by 2026.

Source: linkdaddyseo.com

Facebook and Amazon generated the next two largest digital ad revenues, bringing in $136bn and $38bn, respectively in 2022.

Twitter failed to compete with Meta-owned social media opponent, Facebook. Following Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter last year, the social media company has failed to attract advertisers who are sceptical about brand safety.

Last week Twitter ran ads from popular brands such as Disney, Adobe and Microsoft alongside antisemitic videos.