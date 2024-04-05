Ollie Phillips: Investec Champions Cup Round of 16 predictions

CARDIFF, WALES – JANUARY 31: A general view of the Investec Champions Cup and the EPCR Challenge Cup trophies on the inside of the stadium as Cardiff and Bilbao are announced as host cities for the 2025 and 2026 European Rugby Finals respectively, at Principality Stadium on January 31, 2024 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images)

The Investec Champions Cup Round of 16 takes place this weekend and the competition is so difficult to call. There are all-French ties, all-English ties and a number of multinational matches to get the taste buds salivating.

I am backing three English Premiership, two United Rugby Championship and three French Top 14 teams to progress through to next weekend’s quarter-finals. But I don’t see any match decided by a cricket score, so here goes:

Champions Cup Friday

Harlequins vs Glasgow

Both Harlequins and Glasgow put 40 points on their respective opponents last weekend.

Glasgow are really looking strong and have a brilliant first-choice team but at the Stoop in south west London I find it difficult to envisage them beating a Harlequins side who are so explosive in attack.

Saturday showdowns

Bulls vs Lyon

The first of two matches down in South Africa, I think the Bulls will be the only African home team to win this weekend.

The Bulls are an exciting outfit and I think they will have far too much for a Lyon side who have looked somewhat unconvincing in recent weeks.

Exeter vs Bath

The first match where both sides are in the same league, I think it will be Bath who come out on top in this West Country clash.

I really like what Exeter are about at the moment but I have a feeling about Bath this season. They’ve got the right mix of exciting players and marquee performers and could be the underdogs for the entire competition.

Stormers vs La Rochelle

Could the reigning champions be knocked out in the Round of 16? I don’t think so.

It was a Manie Libbok conversion in the last minute that won this fixture in the group stages but I just think Ronan O’Gara’s side will be too good for their South African opponents this year. The three-peat is on.

Bordeaux vs Saracens

Bordeaux inflicted Saracens’ biggest ever European defeat in the group stages and they host the Londoners again this week.

Sadly for the likes of Owen Farrell, who is leaving the club this summer, and the likes of Mako and Billy Vunipola, who could join him, I don’t believe they’ll be able to get revenge on the west coast of France.

Saracens have the ability to pull off a Champions Cup upset, but this is one almighty challenge.

Leinster vs Leicester

Though no game this weekend is easy, I do believe a Leinster win over Leicester is the easiest result to predict.

Leinster will be at home in Dublin, though they may soon need to move to Croke Park should they progress, and Leicester are hardly the relentless force they were when reaching the latter stages of the tournament in years gone by.

Leinster are basically Ireland, and that’s a tough team to beat.

Sunday’s rugby fix

Northampton vs Munster

The battle between Northampton and Munster could be the game of the weekend and I think the English side will come out on top.

The duo met in the group stages when Saints brilliantly defeated Munster in Ireland to win.

This game has all of the hallmarks of a European cracker.

Toulouse vs Racing 92

The all-French affair to close the weekend is a mouth-watering prospect.

Antoine Dupont and Romain Ntamack return for the home side while their Parisian opponents could call on a multitude of Galacticos.

We’re in store for an absolute classic to round off the weekend.

Former England Sevens captain Ollie Phillips is the founder of Optimist Performance, experts in leadership development behavioural change and executive coaching support. Follow Ollie on Twitter and on LinkedIn @OlliePhillips11