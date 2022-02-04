Ollie Phillips: ‘England’s squad is uninspiring but it’s dangerous’

England have selected a strong squad for their opening Six Nations match against Scotland tomorrow – including their youngest captain since the days of Will Carling in Tom Curry. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Tomorrow’s Calcutta Cup will no doubt be explosive. There’s a real clash of styles in the Six Nations match between Scotland and England in Edinburgh – but that’s just going to make the game even more exciting.

I really like the England squad, and bar Elliot Daly at No13 it is a 23 in form, and that’s important. Sure it may be a little uninspiring but it’s certainly dangerous and Eddie Jones might have just nailed his selection.

England Backs

Starting at the back you have Freddie Steward, he’s class under the high ball and in the weather – which is due to be atrocious – he will be key in solidifying England’s defence.

He’s a superb carrier too, and has the ability to break the line in the way you’d want any full-back to.

On the wings you have one of the Premiership’s in form versatility players in Joe Marchant as well as Max Malins – who has maybe shown better form for his club than for England thus far.

I like the Daly and Henry Slade centre partnership more than most. Slade is a strong player and can offer that Andre Esterhuizen-style carrier outside of Marcus Smith at No10.

Slade just offers so many options: he carries, sends it out of the back and often runs great lines.

Smith at fly-half is great and it’s good to see Jones put his faith in the lad, but for me it’s Ben Youngs at No9 who will be key.

His kicking is usually on the money and he will be a key player in controlling field possession and territory.

England Forwards

The back-row of Lewis Ludlum, Tom Curry – who has become England’s youngest captain since Will Carling – and Sam Simmonds is a mobile, agile one. I would have liked to have seen Alex Dombrandt in there over Simmonds but there’s no doubt Jones is going for tempo in this Cup clash.

England are missing some of their star forwards – including Courtney Lawes and Jonny Hill – so it is a huge game for Nick Isiekwe as he partners Maro Itoje in the second row.

The front row of Ellis Genge, Luke Cowan-Dickie and Kyle Sinckler has some real bite about it – and I notice W P Nel is on the Scottish bench to counteract Joe Marler.

Overall, I am impressed and Jones’s calls are ones I too might have made.

Unlucky 13?

Inside and outside centres are always controversial selection topics, and this week sees two very confident No13’s go up against two less than established opponents.

At Murrayfield we have Daly up against Chris Harris. Harris is a monster in defence, and while he may lack a little in attack he’s certainly a strong option for Scotland to have at No13.

In the first clash of the championships – Ireland’s match against Wales – you have the experience of Garry Ringrose up against Welsh winger Josh Adams.

Against most teams I’d back the dynamic No11 in the centre channel but when you’re up against the likes of Ringrose and Bundee Aki there’s no comparison.

Six Nations prediction

I think France will end up taking the title, though I think it will be a tussle between them and Ireland.

Both sides are on form and have the quality of experienced depth to carry a team should issues arise.

Behind those two it will be this weekend’s opponents Scotland and England battling for third.

The two sides have a little bit more development to go before they are settled in selection and that could tell at key times in this tournament.

A bold prediction for me this year is that Wales will start Super Saturday without a win. While I think the reigning champions will go on to beat Italy, I’m not sure they have the quality to win any of their matches prior.

Alas, it’s the Six Nations and you’d be brave to bet with any confidence.

Former England sevens captain Ollie Phillips is the founder of Optimist Performance, experts in leadership development and behavioural change. Follow Ollie on Twitter and LinkedIn