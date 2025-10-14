Oliver and Witch the ones for Balmoral value Hunters

Witch Hunter (left) won last time out at Newcastle.

AFTER racing fans have feasted on the five Champions Day Group Ones, it’ll be time to turn attention to the cavalry charge finale that is the Balmoral Handicap (4.40pm).

Native Warrior heads the betting at 5/1, and while he’s bidding to land an Ascot hat-trick, I’m reminded that shorter-priced horses don’t have the best record in this.

The Balmoral has, in fact, been a bookies’ benefit recently, with 14/1, 25/1 and 80/1 winners in the last three years.

Punters shouldn’t be put off horses at bigger prices, such as old favourite WITCH HUNTER who’s currently 25/1.

Richard Hannon’s six-year-old ought to be a 10-year-old given how long it feels he’s been around, so after an indifferent year it was great to see him bounce back to winning ways at Newcastle last time.

After trading blows in Group One company last year, he is ready to win a contest like this, and the strong pace and likely set-up of the race will suit.

He has good form at this time of year, including when third in this race off 109 last year, and getting in here under a penalty off 103, he’s worth a bet at his price.

Read more Real Gain and Thunder ready to rumble on Rowley Mile

OLIVER SHOW is another, this time even further down the betting, who should be go well.

He was beaten a nose in the Lincoln at the beginning of the season, and I’d say that he’s been running over inadequate trips in four starts since, staying on at the finish in each of them.

Now back to the mile, off a similar mark to his Lincoln second, and with superstar youngster Billy Loughnane booked, he could be a lively outsider to consider at 33/1.

POINTERS SATURDAY

Witch Hunter e/w 4.40pm Ascot

Oliver Show e/w 4.40pm Ascot