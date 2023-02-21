Old Street roundabout revamp to be finished in ‘early 2024’ as delays hold back project

Old Street’s roundabout (Oli Scarff/Getty Images)

The transformation of Old Street Station is set to be further delayed as Transport for London (TfL) today pushed back the completion date for the project to “early 2024”.

TfL said the project has been delayed by the pandemic, with the construction site shut for three months and operations subject to long periods of social distancing.

During excavation work, previously unrecorded utilities infrastructure were also discovered and needed removing, further delaying the revamp.

“Construction work on the full project… is expected to be complete by early 2024,” TfL said in a statement today.

Old Street consultation map

“We’re working hard to complete the project as quickly as possible and are sorry for the disruption this delay will cause to people in the area,” Nick Fairholme, TfL’s Director of Capital Delivery, said.

Current closures at Old Street

TfL was meant to complete the £112m regeneration by Autumn 2022.

News of further delays will likely anger many Londoners that travel via this route on a daily basis.

“The Old Street roundabout project is taking far too long and costing far too much. This is a dangerous junction which urgently needs to be made safer for local residents,” Keith Prince, Conservative London Assembly Member for Havering & Redbridge, said. “Sadiq Khan needs to stop making excuses and get this sorted,” he said.

When fully completed next year, the 1960s roundabout will include a large public space and better access to the station, in addition to facilities to support cyclists and pedestrians.